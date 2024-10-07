Karachi braces for rising temperatures as sea breeze suspended

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has reported a suspension of the in Karachi, leading to rising temperatures, with the city experiencing 35°C today, and a 'feels like' temperature of 37°C due to high humidity.

The PMD predicts further temperature increases, expecting a maximum of over 38°C on Tuesday. Today’s forecast suggests temperatures between 33°C and 35°C, accompanied by partly cloudy skies. The Early Warning Center had previously issued an advisory about northwestern winds from Balochistan pushing temperatures higher.

While humidity is exacerbating the heat in Karachi, other districts of Sindh are also expected to experience hot to very hot, dry conditions. Typically, October remains hot and humid, with cooler weather starting in November.