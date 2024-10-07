Monday, October 07, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Kazakhstan votes to build first nuclear power plant

Kazakhstan votes to build first nuclear power plant
Anadolu
1:43 PM | October 07, 2024
International

Kazakh nationals voted in favor of building the country’s first nuclear power plant during a referendum on Sunday, according to preliminary results declared on Monday.

The Kazakh Central Election Commission announced in a briefing on the preliminary results of the referendum that the voter turnout stood at 63.66%, with more than 7.8 million of 12.2 million eligible voters having cast their ballots.

It said that 71.1%, or about 5.5 million, of the people voted in favor of building the country’s first nuclear power plant, while just over 2 million voted against.

An earlier statement by the Kazakh Foreign Ministry said that almost 10,000 people voted in the referendum across 74 polling stations set up abroad, with a voter turnout of 81.06%.

The voting, which began Sunday morning across 10,249 polling stations nationwide, drew to a close at 8 pm local time (1500GMT).

President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, who first proposed the referendum over a year ago, said last month that this was a critical decision for Kazakhstan's future, though critics have voiced concern about the plant's construction.

KMU conducts 2nd centralised admission test

These concerns stem partly from the legacy of the Semipalatinsk nuclear test site in northeastern Kazakhstan, used for over 450 tests during the Soviet era before it was closed in 1991.

Speaking to reporters during a forum last Thursday, Tokayev said his country must use its competitive advantages "in order not to be left on the sidelines of global progress."

Later, Tokayev also told reporters Sunday after voting in the capital Astana that he believes an international consortium should work in Kazakhstan to build the plant.

Anadolu

International

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-10-07/Lahore/epaper_img_1728288554.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024