Killing Potential

We are all murderers of our nation’s success. Murderers are defined as “a person who commits murder.” However, today, I am not talking about killing someone physically.

Let me make my point clear by telling you a story.

A long time ago, a 12-year-old boy returned home from school with a letter. The letter read, “He is too challenged; he will never find his way in this world.” He showed the letter to his mother. Upon reading it, she became furious. She started scolding him, uttering phrases like, “Oh God, why did I give birth to such a stupid child?” and “It would be better not to have a son than to have a disappointment.” These phrases broke the boy’s heart and destroyed his self-confidence. With nobody trusting him, he felt disheartened and failed to realise his potential, eventually fading into obscurity.

Does this story ring a bell?

Now, let me share another one. Around 1859-1860, another 12-year-old boy returned home from school and showed his mother a similar letter. However, she did not scold him. Instead, she believed in him and supported him.

Some years later, in 1879, he invented the light bulb. More than a century later, he is still remembered as “Thomas Edison.”

Both of these stories demonstrate that parental support is crucial. If a student cannot perform well in school, it does not necessarily mean they will never succeed in life or that they are stupid. For example, Abdul Sattar Edhi was rejected by schools but went on to establish the Edhi Foundation, becoming well-known in the process. Similarly, Leonardo da Vinci, the famous painter known for the “Mona Lisa,” was not a bright student; he was a slow learner but excelled in art and science.

Returning to the present, many students may struggle academically but excel in areas such as sports, the arts, or creative thinking. If these students receive support from their parents and are allowed to pursue their passions, they can effect significant change.

By criticising these students, looking down on them, and not believing in them, we are slowly killing their potential. Victims of this lack of support, by not working hard enough for their passions and careers, are also killing their inner talent.

We can therefore say that we are guilty of the crime of the “murder of our nation’s success.” In short, we are all murderers of success, and at some point in our lives, we have played a part in killing either others’ or our own potential.

ABIHA,

R.Y.Khan.