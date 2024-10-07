KMU conducts 2nd centralised admission test

Peshawar - Khyber Medical University (KMU) Peshawar organised the second Centralised Admission Test on Sunday for admissions to various disciplines, including Pharm-D, DPT, BS Nursing, and BS Allied Health Sciences.

The test was conducted at 16 examination centres across 13 cities in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, with a total of 26,993 candidates participating. The results of the test will be announced within 36 hours and will be available on the official KMU website (http://cat.kmu.edu.pk).

In Peshawar, 10,589 candidates appeared across four centres: Government Higher Secondary School No 1 Peshawar City, University College for Boys, University Public School, and Islamia Collegiate Ground. Other centres included Kabal Ground in Swat with 3,617 candidates, Elizabeth Rani College of Nursing in Mardan with 3,108 candidates, and Medics College of Nursing in Malakand with 2,384 candidates.

The remaining participants were distributed across several centres in Kohat, Hazara, Swabi, DI Khan, Buner, Chitral, Islamabad, and Haripur.

The Vice Chancellor of KMU, Prof Dr Zia-ul-Haq, expressed satisfaction with the smooth conduct of the test. He emphasized that the strong participation reflects the growing trust in KMU’s fair and transparent admission process. “The health sector relies on a comprehensive system where all fields, including pharmacy, physiotherapy, nursing, and allied health sciences, play a crucial role.

This test is a step forward in ensuring merit-based admissions and enhancing the quality of education in these vital sectors,” he remarked.

Prof Dr Zia-ul-Haq also expressed hope that this centralized admission process would not only bring talented students to the forefront but also contribute to improving the overall healthcare system in the province by raising the standards of Allied Health Sciences education.