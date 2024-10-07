LAEs kill dacoits wanted by police in Rahim Yar Khan

Rahim yar khan - Achieving another big success, Punjab Police Rahim Yar Khan, in an operation in the Katcha area, have killed dangerous dacoits Sarmad Bhayo and Sajan Malukani.

The dacoits were involved in killing of former SHO of Machcha Police Station Sub-Inspector Rana Ramzan.

A spokesman of Punjab Police said Rahim Yar Khan Police conducted an intelligence-based operation in Mouza Sikandar Chachar area of Kachchha. The bandits saw the police and started firing. Both bandits were killed in exchange of fire.

They were wanted in several serious crimes including shooting and terrorism. Hundreds of bullets including 02 Kalashnikovs were also recovered from the possession of the dead robbers. DPO Rahim Yar Khan Rizwan Umar Gondal said that the police conducted a targeted operation on information of the presence of robbers. Search operation is going on in the area. A heavy contingent of police along with SHO Machhaka Jam Ejaz, SHO Bhong Naveed Wahla, in-charge CIA Saifullah Malhi participated in the operation.

The police were assisted by armored vehicles, modern weapons, night vision telescopes and elite commandos. IG Punjab Dr Usman Anwar congratulated DPO Rizwan Umar Gondal and the team for the successful operation against the dacoits of Kutch. IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar directed that the targeted operations of the police against the Kutch criminals are continuing, the Kutch area will be cleared of bandits, terrorists and evil and criminal elements.