LHC petition seeks protection and rights for visually impaired protesters on mall road

6:52 PM | October 07, 2024
A petition has been filed in the Lahore High Court (LHC), seeking approval of the demands of visually impaired people who have been protesting on the Mall for two weeks.

Advocate Rana Sikandar filed the petition, which highlights the ongoing neglect despite clear court orders mandating job quotas for visually impaired individuals.

The petitioner stated that multiple negotiations have failed, and some protesters, frustrated by their plight, have attempted self-immolation.

The petition calls on the court to ensure the security of the protesters and approve their lawful demands.

