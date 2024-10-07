Mehwish Ali grabs gold at Nordic Junior Open Squash Championship

, a 15-year-old rising star in the world of squash, has made the nation proud by winning a gold medal at the in Sweden.

In a remarkable final, Mehwish, an unseeded player, defeated France’s second seed, Ciara Boulanger, in straight sets with a scoreline of 11-5, 11-7, 12-10. The Bilquis and Abdul Razak Dawood (BARD) Foundation has been an integral figure in Mehwish Ali’s success, providing immense support throughout her journey.

Whether it was financial assistance for training, travel, and equipment, or emotional encouragement during critical moments, the

foundation ensured that Mehwish had everything she needed to excel. Their backing allowed her to focus solely on her game, without the burden of logistical or monetary challenges.

Mehwish’s path to the title was marked by a series of commanding performances, beginning with her dominance in the group stages. Competing in Group D, she first swept past Norway’s Vilde Odeh with a convincing 3-0 victory, followed by another straight-set win (3-0) against Denmark’s Camilla Thomsen.

In the quarter-finals, Mehwish faced a challenging match against Belgium’s Alice Allard, where she emerged victorious in a tightly contested battle. With that win, she advanced to the semi-finals, where she overpowered Denmark’s Camilla Thomsen, securing her place in the final showdownagainst France’s Ciara Boulanger.

Abdul Razak Dawood, the founder of the foundation said: “As a foundation, we believe in empowering young talent and providing them with the resources to reach their full potential. Mehwish’s victory is a shining example of what can be achieved when passion is matched with the right support. We are incredibly proud to have been part of her journey to success.”

Mehwish’s recent accomplishments include a bronze medal at the Danish Junior Open, secured just last month. Her consistent success is elevating Pakistan’s standing in junior squash, strengthening her position as one of the nation’s brightest rising stars. With a remarkable tally of 22 gold medals till now and numerous championship titles, Mehwish exemplifies determination and perseverance, continuously making her mark on the international stage.

Her sisters, Sehrish and Mahnoor, also put on impressive displays at the Nordic Junior Squash Open, securing fourth and fifth positions, respectively. In addition to these admirable performances, Sehrish and Mahnoor faced off in the final of the U-13 category at the Nordic Junior Squash Open & PSA Championship 2024 in Malmö, Sweden.

Sehrish emerged victorious, claiming the gold medal, while Mahnoor proudly secured the silver. Their achievements highlight the family’s exceptional talent and dedication to the sport. “Our goal is to help young athletes reach their full potential, and seeing their dreams come to life fills us with immense pride. Achievements like these, coming one after another, are truly exciting. This generation is not only realizing but also advancing the very purpose of this foundation,” said Mehreen Dawood.

The Bilquis and Abdul Razak Dawood (BARD) Foundation has always played a vital role in promoting talent and paving the way for successful careers for many. The initiative undertaken by the Foundation believes in changing fortunes by helping competent individuals realize their potential as champions in their chosen fields.

The purpose of the Foundation is to develop strong and confident individuals, with a special emphasis on skill construction and improvement. The Foundation extends assistance to anyone who has the spirit of adventure by becoming a part of their transformative journey.