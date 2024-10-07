Mian Abuzar Shad elected PBIT director

LAHORE - Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) President Mian Abuzar Shad has been elected as Director of Punjab Board of Investment and Trade (PBIT), according to an LCCI spokesperson here Sunday.

On this occasion, Mian Abuzar Shad said that he was grateful to Punjab Chief Minister (CM) Maryam Nawaz and the provincial minister and secretary industries. He vowed to promote investment according to the Punjab CM’s vision and also take effective steps to further activate the PBIT.

Mian Abuzar Shad was of the view that increased investment is essential for economic recovery, adding that concrete and viable proposals will be made to promote investment.

Mian Abuzar Shad’s election as PBIT Director is also welcomed by the business community.