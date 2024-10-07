Modi’s BJP set to lose elections in IIOJK

NEW DELHI - India’s ruling party is projected to have lost two key provincial elections to the main opposition Congress party and its allies, exit polls showed, suggesting another setback after the party fared poorly in national elections. Local media reported that Congress had a clear advantage in exit polls in the northern state of Haryana, indicating an end to a decade of rule by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the state. The opposition also held an edge in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir. The two elections were held in phases that ended on Saturday. Votes will be counted on Tuesday and results will be announced the same day.