NCCA meeting focuses on strengthening climate resilience in Pakistan

A critical meeting of the National Climate Change Authority (NCCA) was held in the capital to evaluate the implementation of the country's national climate change policy. The discussion revolved around enhancing climate resilience across key socio-economic sectors, including energy, water, agriculture, and public infrastructure, which are increasingly vulnerable to the impacts of climate change.

Muhammad Saleem Shaikh, spokesperson for the Ministry of Climate Change and Environmental Coordination, outlined the key sectors addressed during the session. He emphasized that collaboration between federal and provincial organizations is crucial in tackling climate challenges such as floods, heat waves, shifting rainfall patterns, and groundwater depletion. The session also reviewed strategies for building adaptive capacity in the face of threats like glacial lake outburst floods and changing river flows.

The meeting highlighted the importance of coordinating ongoing and future projects to mitigate climate risks and increase resilience, all in alignment with Pakistan's international commitments under the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC).

Romina Khurshid Alam, coordinator to the prime minister on climate change, reaffirmed the government’s commitment to prioritizing climate resilience. She acknowledged Pakistan's heightened vulnerability to extreme weather events, floods, droughts, and glacial melt, stressing the urgency for action.

Earlier in the meeting, Aisha Humera Moriani, secretary of the Climate Change and Environmental Coordination Ministry, underscored Pakistan’s escalating climate vulnerability. She noted that while the country contributes minimally to global greenhouse gas emissions, it remains among the most affected by climate-related disasters, ranking high on global vulnerability indices.

The discussions concluded with a call for swift action, enhanced collaboration, and continued efforts to strengthen the country's adaptive measures against the growing threat of climate change.