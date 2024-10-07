Normalcy returns to twin cities after PTI protests

ISLAMABAD - Law and order situation in the twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi yesterday returned to normalcy after remaining precarious for almost four days due to the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) protests.

According to sources close to the security authorities, the police and other law-enforcement agencies pushed the protesters from the D-Chowk towards Centaurus Mall and then to the F-10 sector in the wee hours of Sunday from where the PTI workers dispersed. Earlier, the Imran Khan-founded party tried to stage a protest at D-Chowk amid the police crackdown and imposition of Section 144 in the twin cities, which bars political activities and gatherings, to ensure security ahead of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit meeting in the federal capital.

The main opposition party held the protest “for the independence of judiciary” and the release of its founder Imran Khan, who has been incarcerated at Rawalpindi’s Adiala Jail for more than a year now.

Clashes also broke out between the law-enforcers and party workers en-route Peshawar to Islamabad with both sides claiming that the other had attacked them. The police fired tear gas at the protesters on Saturday in the federal capital as well as the convoys tried to enter Islamabad, while the workers used bricks and slingshots to hit the law-enforcers.

Later in the day, the roads at Faizabad Interchange were cleared for traffic as the authorities removed the containers. Movement of traffic resumed at Islamabad Expressway and Murree Road. The administration of Islamabad and Rawalpindi started clearing the blockades throughout the day after the mobile phone service was also restored. Rush was seen on the city roads after the residents found the roads clear.

Furthermore, an Islamabad policeman passed away in a hospital after being injured during clashes with the PTI workers on the outskirts of Islamabad.

On October 4, clashes between PTI supporters and the police turned violent in Islamabad. A day earlier, contingents of the Pakistan Army were deployed to assume security duties in Islamabad ahead of the SCO summit. Naqvi had warned of strict action. He said a total of 564 individuals were arrested, including 120 Afghans and 11 Khyber- Pakhtunkhwa police personnel.