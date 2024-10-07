One killed, five wounded in blast near Karachi airport: Rescue officials

KARACHI - At least five people were injured when a blast occurred in an oil tanker near the Karachi airport on Sunday night, rescue officials said.

They told media that the wounded people’s condition was stable.

The sound of the blast was so loud that it was heard in distant areas, according to police. A great cloud of smoke billowed out of the oil tanker.

They added that the oil tanker was taking fuel for the airport but caught fire at the signal before the signal near the airport. At least eight vehicles, a rickshaw and a police mobile, near the signal, were also damaged as the fuel tank in them also caught fire. Such vehicles could not be removed from the site due to traffic, initial reports said.

According to updates by 11:38pm, fire brigade vehicles reached the site almost 25 minutes after the explosion. Since the fire was caused by oil, the firefighters would use foam to put the fire out. Residents of the area came out to help people and address the situation on their own.

Policemen and traffic police personnel were seen clearing the traffic and asking people to avoid travelling to the area “for now”.

Rangers and a police contingent have cordoned off the area. An emergency has been imposed at the airport, according to officials. The people inside the airport would remain there “until the next order”. Moreover, people landing in the city would also remain inside the airport.

A bomb disposal squad has also reached the site to check if it was any other thing than an explosion.