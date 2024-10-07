Monday, October 07, 2024
Opp leader criticises KP CM’s disappearance

Our Staff Reporter
October 07, 2024
Peshawar

Peshawar   -   Dr. Ibadullah, the Leader of the Opposition in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly, raised concerns on Sunday regarding Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur’s recent absence from his duties, noting that this is not the first instance of his disappearance. Speaking to journalists in his chamber, Dr. Ibadullah emphasized that the Chief Minister has not been arrested, which he claims raises serious questions about his unexplained absence, referring to it as a “drama for political point-scoring.”

He accused Gandapur of neglecting his party workers while indulging in pastries at the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa House instead of attending to his responsibilities.

Dr. Ibadullah also pointed out that the assembly session has been postponed until October 7, questioning the rationale behind convening a meeting on a public holiday. “What issues are being addressed here? Are they solely concerned with the interests of the PTI, rather than public concerns?” he asked.

Additionally, he criticized the Chief Minister’s rhetoric, questioning the appropriateness of responding to violence with violence. “What message are we sending to the world when international delegations visit and protests erupt in D-Chowk?” he concluded, highlighting the need for responsible leadership during sensitive times.

