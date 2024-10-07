Over 6kg drugs recovered during crackdown

RAWALPINDI - Police have arrested three drug dealers and recovered more than 6 kg of drugs from their possession in separate operations here Sunday. The raids were conducted on the special directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Syed Khalid Mehmood Hamdani.

According to police spokesman, the Westridge Police seized 2.46 kg of drugs from drug dealer named Khurram, while R.A Bazaar Police recovered 2.2 kg of drugs from Babu Khan.

Meanwhile, Race Course Police recovered 1.6 kg of drugs from iIlyas.

All three accused have been detained and will be presented in court with solid evidence for legal action. Rawalpindi Police have vowed to continue their efforts to eliminate drug trafficking from the area, the spokesman added.

In another operation, Taxila police have arrested a kite seller and confiscated 60 kites, 100 strings from his possession. The detained kite seller has been identified as Arslan. Police have registered a case against him and started further investigation.

Meanwhile, police have arrested a two-member gang involved in street crimes in Saddar Wah area, informed police spokesman on Sunday.

The gang was identified as Zubair and Faraz Khan operating in the area.

Police have recovered two stolen mobile phones from their possession.

Police have also confiscated a motorcycle used in the crimes, and weapons used in the crime. Police have registered separate cases against both of them and further investigation was in progress.

The accused are being sent to jail for an identification parade, as they are believed to be involved in several other incidents. Investigators are expecting more information to come to light during the identification process.

SP Pothohar Nasir Nawaz appreciated the performance of police team stated that the suspects will be presented in court with solid evidence, ensuring they face strict punishment. He added that operation against active and organized gangs will be continued to prevent crimes.