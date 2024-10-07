Pakistan dominate day 1 as Shan, Abdullah shine with centuries

Pakistan showcased a commanding batting performance on the first day of the first Test match against England at Multan Stadium, posting an imposing total of 328/4 at the stumps.

The day's play was defined by scintillating centuries from captain Shan Masood and opener Abdullah Shafique, putting the hosts in a strong position. Winning the toss and opting to bat, Pakistan faced an early setback when Gus Atkinson removed Saim Ayub for just 4 in the fourth over, caught by Ollie Smith. However, this early breakthrough only paved the way for a majestic partnership between Abdullah Shafique and captain Shan Masood, who orchestrated a superb recovery.

Abdullah Shafique, calm and composed at the crease, played a gritty knock of 102 off 184 balls, featuring 10 boundaries and 2 towering sixes. His innings, marked by patience and resilience, anchored Pakistan’s innings as he reached his sixth Test century before falling to Atkinson just before the tea interval. His dismissal, caught by Ollie Pope, ended a brilliant 253-run second-wicket stand.

At the other end, Shan Masood displayed elegance and attacking intent, punishing the English bowlers with a sublime century. His 151 off just 177 deliveries included 13 boundaries and 2 sixes, lighting up the Multan Stadium with authoritative strokes all around the ground. Masood looked set for a double century but fell to Jack Leach, attempting to paddle a full delivery back to the bowler.

Babar Azam, coming in at number four, could not replicate the same level of dominance. The Pakistani skipper played a cautious knock of 30 off 71 balls, with 5 boundaries, before being trapped lbw by Chris Woakes in the final session. His wicket left Pakistan at 324/4, but Saud Shakeel ensured there were no further hiccups, guiding Pakistan through to the end of the day with a composed 35 not out off 72 balls. Naseem Shah remained unbeaten without scoring.

England’s bowlers toiled hard on a flat Multan pitch, with Gus Atkinson emerging as the pick of the bowlers, taking 2 wickets for 70 runs in 18 overs. Chris Woakes and Jack Leach chipped in with a wicket each, but the English attack struggled to contain the free-flowing Pakistani batting lineup. With a strong foundation laid by their top-order, Pakistan will look to build on their total and set a formidable score on Day 2. England, on the other hand, will hope to make early inroads into the middle order and restrict Pakistan to a manageable total.

*SCORES IN BRIEF*

STUMPS DAY 1: PAKISTAN 1ST INNINGS 328/4 in 86 overs (Abdullah Shafique 102, 184 balls, 10 fours, 2 sixes, Shan Masood 151, 177 balls, 13 fours, 2 sixes, Saud Shakeel 35*, 72 balls, 5 fours; Gus Atkinson 2-70, Chris Woakes 1-58, Jack Leach 1-61) vs ENGLAND.