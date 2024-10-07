Pakistan eye end to 10-match home drought in Multan Test

LAHORE - Pakistan is set to break a 10-match winless streak at home when they take on England in the first Test at the Multan Cricket Stadium on Monday.

Their last home Test win came in February 2021 against South Africa in Rawalpindi. Since then, Pakistan has endured a tough run, losing six matches and drawing four, marking their longest home winless stretch since gaining Test status in 1952. Overall, since that victory, Pakistan has played 23 Tests, winning just eight.

Their victories include two wins each over Zimbabwe and Bangladesh, three over Sri Lanka, and one against the West Indies. Pakistan has faced 11 defeats, with losses to Australia (four times), Sri Lanka, West Indies, and England (three times), and Bangladesh (twice). Four Tests, all drawn, were against Australia and New Zealand.

Captain Shan Masood enters this series under pressure, having lost five consecutive Tests as skipper. Likewise, red-ball coach Jason Gillespie is seeking his first victory in a tenure that has yet to see success. Pakistan’s recent 10-wicket and six-wicket defeats to Bangladesh eliminated their chances of reaching the ICC World Test Championship final at Lord’s in June 2025.

The last time Pakistan and England clashed at the Multan Cricket Stadium, England secured a narrow 26-run victory. However, Pakistan can draw positives from that match, as England will be without key bowlers James Anderson (retired), Ollie Robinson (not selected), and Mark Wood (injured), while captain Ben Stokes is recovering from a hamstring injury. Notably, Abrar Ahmed took 11 wickets in that match, and Babar Azam and Saud Shakeel performed admirably with the bat. Captain Shan Masood and coach Jason Gillespie have expressed the need to move past recent failures and begin Pakistan’s resurgence. “We have a tremendous opportunity to turn things around against England, and we’re determined to start strong in Multan,” Masood remarked. “The team is motivated, and we’re hoping for results that will bring pride to Pakistan cricket.”

Masood also acknowledged the pressure of leadership: “Pressure is a privilege. Leading your country is both an honor and a responsibility. If the results are favorable, I will stay, and if not, I will face the consequences. I am not afraid of challenges, and this series is one of them.”

Coach Gillespie shared similar optimism: “Playing England on home soil is a thrilling challenge. We believe we are well-matched, but we know they’re a formidable side. Our focus will be on playing disciplined, consistent Test cricket. If we stay patient and stick to our plans, the results will follow. “People may doubt us, and that only drives the players more. We’ll give our best, and the results will speak for themselves,” he concluded.

Playing XI for first test

PAKISTAN: Shan Masood (captain), Saud Shakeel (vice-captain), Saim Ayub, Abdullah Shafique, Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan (wicket-keeper), Salman Ali Agha, Aamir Jamal, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Abrar Ahmad.

ENGLAND: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope (captain), Joe Root, Harry Brook, Jamie Smith, Chris Woakes, Gus Atkinson, Brydon Carse, Jack Leach, Shoaib Bashir.