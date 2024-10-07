Pakistan set for showdown with India in SAFF Women’s Championship opener

Pakistan's women's national football team is set to rekindle one of South Asia's fiercest rivalries as they face India in their opening match of the SAFF Women's . The much-anticipated clash is scheduled for October 17 at 4:45 PM Pakistan time in Kathmandu, Nepal.

The Pakistani side marked its return to the international circuit after a long hiatus of eight years with an appearance in the 2022 edition of the SAFF Women’s Championship. However, the comeback was far from ideal as Pakistan suffered a heavy defeat against their arch-rivals in the opening match. India, in their dominant fashion, secured a 3-0 victory over Pakistan during the Group A match, held at Dashrath Stadium in Kathmandu.

The upcoming encounter with India will be Pakistan's first opportunity since the 2022 edition to redeem themselves and leave a mark in the competition. The 3-0 defeat last time served as a stark reminder of the gap that still exists between Pakistan and some of the stronger footballing nations in the region. However, Pakistan has made significant strides over the last two years, and the SAFF Women’s offers the perfect platform to showcase their progress.

Drawn into Group A, the women in green will also face a challenge with Bangladesh on October 20.

Meanwhile, Group B features hosts Nepal alongside Sri Lanka, Maldives and Bhutan. With a competitive lineup, Group B will be equally thrilling as all four teams battle for a spot in the next stage of the tournament.

The top two teams from each group will qualify for the next stage. In a worst-case scenario, if the Shaheens lose to India but secure a victory against Bangladesh with a substantial margin, and India also defeats Bangladesh in their second match, both Pakistan and India would advance to the next stage.

The SAFF Women's Championship has been a dominant territory for India, who have maintained their supremacy in previous editions. However, Pakistan is hopeful that their revamped squad can pull off a surprising result and demonstrate that they are a growing force in South Asian women’s football.