Pakistan win toss, opt to bat in first Test against England

Pakistan won the toss and chose to bat first in the opening Test against England at the Multan Cricket Stadium on Monday.

"We want to turn things around and get back on track," said Pakistan captain Shan Masood at the toss, announcing the team's decision to field two spinners and three fast bowlers for the match.

Following a disappointing Test series whitewash against Bangladesh, Pakistan, under the leadership of Shan Masood, is aiming for redemption on home soil after suffering five consecutive Test defeats.

Playing XIs for first Test

Pakistan: Shan Masood (captain), Saud Shakeel (vice-captain), Saim Ayub, Abdullah Shafique, Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan (wicket-keeper), Salman Ali Agha, Aamir Jamal, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Abrar Ahmad

England: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope (captain), Joe Root, Harry Brook, Jamie Smith, Chris Woakes, Gus Atkinson, Brydon Carse, Jack Leach, Shoaib Bashir

