Pakistan Women beaten by India in ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2024

LAHORE - India women secured a six-wicket victory over Pakistan women in the seventh match of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday. This marked Pakistan’s first defeat in the tournament, while India registered their first win. Chasing a target of 106, India reached 108-4 in 18.5 overs, thanks to contributions from captain Harmanpreet Kaur, who anchored the innings with a steady 29 off 24 balls, including one boundary, and opener Shafali Verma, who top-scored with 32 from 35 balls, striking 3 fours. Jemimah Rodrigues added a useful 23 off 28 balls to help guide India to victory. Pakistan captain Fatima Sana led from the front with the ball, claiming 2-23 while Omaima Sohail and Sadia Iqbal got one wicket each. Earlier, after winning the toss and opting to bat first, Pakistan managed to post 105-8 in their 20 overs. Former captain Nida Dar top-scored with a patient 28 off 34 balls, supported by Syeda Aroob Shah, who contributed an unbeaten 14 from 17 deliveries, including one four, in a late partnership of 28 runs for the eighth wicket. Muneeba Ali (17 off 26 balls) and Fatima Sana (13 off 8 balls) were the only other batters to reach double figures in Pakistan’s innings.India’s bowling was spearheaded by Arundhati Reddy, who grabbed 3-19 to earn player of the match award whileShreyanka Patil bagged 2-12. Pakistan will now face defending champions Australia on Friday, 11 October.

SCORES IN BRIEF

INDIA 108-4 in 18.5 overs (Shafali Verma 32, Harmanpreet Kaur 29; Fatima Sana 2-23) beat PAKISTAN 105-8 in 20 overs (Nida Dar 28, Muneeba Ali 17; Arundhati Reddy 3-19, Shreyanka Patil 2-12) by 6 wickets.