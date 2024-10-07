In 1902, Mont Pelée, a stratovolcano in Martinique, unleashed one of the deadliest volcanic eruptions in history. On May 8th, a colossal eruption obliterated the town of Saint-Pierre, instantly killing around 30,000 inhabitants. The eruption was cataclysmic, sending a superheated pyroclastic flow, ash, and gases down the mountainside at immense speed. The only survivor in Saint-Pierre was a prisoner held in an underground cell. The tragic event highlighted the unpredictable and devastating power of volcanic activity. Today, Mont Pelée stands as a poignant reminder of the force nature can unleash and the importance of understanding volcanic hazards.