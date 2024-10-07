Monday, October 07, 2024
Past in Perspective

“Volcanoes are the Earth’s way of letting off steam. The planet is alive, breathing, and in constant flux.” –Haruki Murakami

October 07, 2024
In 1902, Mont Pelée, a stratovolcano in Martinique, unleashed one of the deadliest volcanic eruptions in history. On May 8th, a colossal eruption obliterated the town of Saint-Pierre, instantly killing around 30,000 inhabitants. The eruption was cataclysmic, sending a superheated pyroclastic flow, ash, and gases down the mountainside at immense speed. The only survivor in Saint-Pierre was a prisoner held in an underground cell. The tragic event highlighted the unpredictable and devastating power of volcanic activity. Today, Mont Pelée stands as a poignant reminder of the force nature can unleash and the importance of understanding volcanic hazards.

