PDMA issues rain alert for Punjab; citizens advised to take precautions

LAHORE - Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) has issued an alert as rain is expected in various districts of Punjab including Lahore over the next 24 hours. According to a PDMA spokesperson, the current spell of rain is likely to continue until October 8, affecting most districts across the province. PDMA Director General has instructed all relevant departments to remain on high alert during the rains, emphasizing that rescue teams, including 1122, along with other machinery, should be ready to respond to any emergency. Citizens have been advised to stay away from electric poles, hanging wires, and avoid dilapidated buildings during the rainy period. Additionally, people are urged to ensure the safety of children, particularly in low-lying areas where water may accumulate.

The PDMA spokesperson emphasized caution and vigilance to prevent any accidents during the rainy spell.