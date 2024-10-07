Monday, October 07, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

PDMA issues rain alert for Punjab; citizens advised to take precautions

Our Staff Reporter
October 07, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Lahore

LAHORE   -  Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) has issued an alert as rain is expected in various districts of Punjab including Lahore over the next 24 hours. According to a PDMA spokesperson, the current spell of rain is likely to continue until October 8, affecting most districts across the province. PDMA Director General has instructed all relevant departments to remain on high alert during the rains, emphasizing that rescue teams, including 1122, along with other machinery, should be ready to respond to any emergency. Citizens have been advised to stay away from electric poles, hanging wires, and avoid dilapidated buildings during the rainy period. Additionally, people are urged to ensure the safety of children, particularly in low-lying areas where water may accumulate.

The PDMA spokesperson emphasized caution and vigilance to prevent any accidents during the rainy spell.

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-10-07/Lahore/epaper_img_1728288554.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024