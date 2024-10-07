Monday, October 07, 2024
PFC delegation heads to US for expanding furniture export opportunities

October 07, 2024
LAHORE  -  A delegation from the Pakistan Furniture Council (PFC), led by CEO Mian Kashif Ashfaq, has embarked on a week-long visit to the United States to explore new export opportunities and expand the market for Pakistan’s high-quality furniture products.

Prior to his departure here on Sunday, he said delegation will engage with American businesses, industry stakeholders, and potential buyers to showcase the craftsmanship and design excellence of Pakistani furniture, which has gained global recognition for its quality and aesthetic appeal.

He said the visit was a part of PFC’s broader strategy to enhance the global presence of Pakistani furniture and foster collaboration between local manufacturers and international importers. By exploring export avenues in the U.S., PFC aims to boost the industry’s revenue, create more jobs, and improve the competitiveness of Pakistan’s furniture sector globally. He said during the visit, delegation will also hold meetings with trade representatives to promote Pakistan’s furniture sector. He emphasised the importance of strengthening trade ties with the US market, which presents significant potential for growth.  He also highlighted the government’s support in helping Pakistani businesses increase their exports and contribute to the national economy.

