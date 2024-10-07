PFF announces squad for SAFF Women’s Championship 2024 in Nepal

The (PFF) has announced the Pakistan women's football team squad for the forthcoming SAFF Women’s Championship 2024, which will be held in Nepal from October 17 to 30. The team is scheduled to depart for Nepal via Dubai from Islamabad on October 12.

Drawn into Group A, the women in green will face arch-rivals India and Bangladesh. Meanwhile, Group B consists of the hosts Nepal, Sri Lanka, Maldives and Bhutan.

Pakistan will begin its campaign against India on October 17 followed by a group-stage clash with Bangladesh on October 20. The matches will be played at 4:45 pm.

Squad:

Goalkeepers: Nisha Ashraf, Mafia Parveen and Rumaysa Khan

Defenders: Kayla Siddiqui, Mishal Bhatti, Sarah Khan, Nizalia Siddiqi, Sophia Quershi, Fatima Nasir and Mehreen Khan

Midfielders: Suha Hirani, Maria Khan, Sanah Mehdi, Amina Hanif, Rameen Fareed and Kayanat Bhokari

Forwards: Nadia Khan, Zahmena Malik, Isra Khan, Anmol Hira, Anushay Usman and Alia Sadiq