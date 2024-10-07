Monday, October 07, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

PFF announces squad for SAFF Women’s Championship 2024 in Nepal

PFF announces squad for SAFF Women’s Championship 2024 in Nepal
M Zawar
3:03 PM | October 07, 2024
Sports

The Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) has announced the Pakistan women's football team squad for the forthcoming SAFF Women’s Championship 2024, which will be held in Nepal from October 17 to 30. The team is scheduled to depart for Nepal via Dubai from Islamabad on October 12.

Drawn into Group A, the women in green will face arch-rivals India and Bangladesh. Meanwhile, Group B consists of the hosts Nepal, Sri Lanka, Maldives and Bhutan.

Pakistan will begin its campaign against India on October 17 followed by a group-stage clash with Bangladesh on October 20. The matches will be played at 4:45 pm.

Squad:

Goalkeepers: Nisha Ashraf, Mafia Parveen and Rumaysa Khan

Defenders: Kayla Siddiqui, Mishal Bhatti, Sarah Khan, Nizalia Siddiqi, Sophia Quershi, Fatima Nasir and Mehreen Khan

Midfielders: Suha Hirani, Maria Khan, Sanah Mehdi, Amina Hanif, Rameen Fareed and Kayanat Bhokari

The Ultimate Guide to Layering Your Bed for Winter: Blankets, Throws, and Duvet Covers From Ideas Home

Forwards: Nadia Khan, Zahmena Malik, Isra Khan, Anmol Hira, Anushay Usman and Alia Sadiq

Tags:

M Zawar

Sports

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-10-07/Lahore/epaper_img_1728288554.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024