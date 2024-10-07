Police seize gutka factory in Karachi

KARACHI - Karachi police raided a gutka making factory located in Ibrahim Hyderi area of Malir on Sunday. According to details, Task Force formed at the orders of the IG Sindh, raided Ibrahim Hyderi and seized gutka and chalia and machinery. The factory was being run under the patronage of the area’s local police, the Task Force official said. Earlier, in a separate raid conducted in Husrat Mohani Colony, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Kamran Fazal stated that over 30 tons of gutka and other ingredients were seized from the factory. SSP Kamran Fazal said that the operation was carried out on a secret tip-off, and the factory producing gutka was located on Mangu Pir Road. According to SSP, a large amount of other harmful ingredients were also seized from the factory, including 97 packets of 2190 kg of Chalia in total, 400 kg of lime, 23 packets of cut leaves, 32 packing packing wrappers, four packets of powder, one pack of rubber band, and 52 large tubs were also recovered. Police said that gutka worth millions of rupees was being prepared in the factory on a daily basis.