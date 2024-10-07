Power theft continues to undermine economic development

Peshawar - Amid ongoing economic challenges and government efforts to steer the country out of crises, power pilferage continues to undermine economic, industrial, and agricultural progress. Over the years, this menace has cost the national treasury billions of rupees, with corruption and poor policy implementation contributing to the issue.

The country faces a severe electricity theft problem. Experts cite high electricity costs, poor infrastructure, and the notorious ‘kunda mafia’ as key factors behind the theft. Dr. Zilakat Malik, former chairman of the Economics Department at the University of Peshawar, identifies direct connections as a major source of power theft, leading to massive losses. He noted that the national exchequer suffers billions in losses due to collusion between power company employees and offenders.

Dr. Malik also pointed out that electricity theft has widened the supply-demand gap and hampered economic activities, industrial production, and agriculture. He criticized the burden placed on honest consumers to compensate for the losses caused by power theft, blaming the lack of strict actions against violators.

PESCO spokesman Usman Saleem shared details of an operation launched last September to curb electricity theft, recovering Rs 594.6 million from defaulters and removing over 87,223 illegal connections. Efforts to combat power pilferage include installing AMR digital meters and initiating the ABC cables project in several districts. However, the issue remains rampant due to corruption and the involvement of influential figures in various regions.

Despite government efforts, electricity theft continues to strain the country’s power infrastructure and economy, with experts urging public cooperation to address the problem effectively.