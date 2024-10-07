Monday, October 07, 2024
PPP condemns attack on Sherry ‘s vehicle by PTI workers

Our Staff Reporter
October 07, 2024
Islamabad

Islamabad   -  Secretary General Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians, Syed Nayyer Hussain Bukhari on Sunday strongly condemned the attack by PTI goons on the vehicle of the Vice President of the PPPP, Senator Sherry Rehman, in Islamabad.

Bukhari demanded that the attackers be brought to book and legal action be taken against them.

He said that the manner in which the senator of the Pakistan Peoples Party was harassed is condemnable and the administration should immediately arrest these miscreants.

Secretary General PPPP said that the Party knows well how to protect its office-bearers and workers and warned the attackers to desist from such actions in the future.

