Monday, October 07, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

PPP to fully participate in ‘Day of Gaza’ programmes

Our Staff Reporter
October 07, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Islamabad

Islamabad   -  The Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) on Sunday announced full participation in the “Day of Gaza” programmes to express solidarity with their Palestinian brothers and sisters.

After an announcement of support by PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, PPP General Secretary Syed Nayyar Bukhari has sent messages to the chief ministers of Sindh and Balochistan, urging participation in the “Day of Gaza” programmes.

Syed Nayyar Bukhari said that the provincial organisations would actively participate in the “Day of Gaza” programmes organised by Jamaat-e-Islami.

He directed all provincial officials to reach out to Jamaat-e-Islami organisations across the country. PPP’s district leaders and workers nationwide are expected to take part in these programs and convey Bilawal Bhutto’s message.

The Ultimate Guide to Layering Your Bed for Winter: Blankets, Throws, and Duvet Covers From Ideas Home

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-10-07/Lahore/epaper_img_1728288554.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024