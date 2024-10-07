PPP to fully participate in ‘Day of Gaza’ programmes

Islamabad - The Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) on Sunday announced full participation in the “Day of Gaza” programmes to express solidarity with their Palestinian brothers and sisters.

After an announcement of support by PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, PPP General Secretary Syed Nayyar Bukhari has sent messages to the chief ministers of Sindh and Balochistan, urging participation in the “Day of Gaza” programmes.

Syed Nayyar Bukhari said that the provincial organisations would actively participate in the “Day of Gaza” programmes organised by Jamaat-e-Islami.

He directed all provincial officials to reach out to Jamaat-e-Islami organisations across the country. PPP’s district leaders and workers nationwide are expected to take part in these programs and convey Bilawal Bhutto’s message.