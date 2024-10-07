Monday, October 07, 2024
PTI, BLA accused of plotting to disturb peace ahead of SCO Summit

Web Desk
10:52 PM | October 07, 2024
National

Claims have emerged that various actors of the Zionist regime have been ordered to disrupt the upcoming Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit in Pakistan this month.

Reports suggest that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has been tasked with disturbing peace in the federal capital ahead of the summit. Additionally, the proscribed Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) has allegedly been ordered to target Chinese nationals in Karachi.

These nefarious plans are seen as attempts to sabotage the summit and damage the growing Pak-China partnership. The PTI has also faced criticism for purportedly inviting Indian Foreign Minister Jaishankar to its protests and meetings.

The call is now being made for the nation to wake up and disregard PTI, which is accused of acting as a vanguard for enemy forces.

Web Desk

National

