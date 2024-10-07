Monday, October 07, 2024
PTI workers arrested in Lahore protests discharged from case

PTI workers arrested in Lahore protests discharged from case
Web Desk
12:44 PM | October 07, 2024
National

A judicial magistrate has discharged 17 Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) workers, including prominent figures Musarrat Jamshed Cheema and Rai Muhammad Ali, who were arrested during protests in Lahore on October 5.

In the court’s written order, it was noted that the police had requested a 10-day physical remand to recover sticks and carry out further investigations. However, the court found the request to be lacking essential evidence, particularly the absence of a medical report and failure to obtain CCTV footage.

The magistrate's order rejected the police's remand request, stating that the allegations made by the authorities appeared to be baseless. As a result, all 17 individuals were discharged from the case and ordered to be released immediately, unless they are wanted in other cases.

