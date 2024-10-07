Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz criticizes global silence on Palestinian plight

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has expressed alarm over the global community's silence regarding the plight of innocent and oppressed Palestinians. In a message on Palestine Solidarity Day, she emphasized that the issue is not limited to Palestinians but is a global concern.

Maryam Nawaz stated that Palestinians have been fighting for their basic rights, freedom, and land. She reaffirmed Pakistan's steadfast support for Palestinian rights, noting that the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) consistently voices opposition to Israel’s oppression in every forum.

She praised Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s commitment to the Palestine and Kashmir issues, underscoring that the Pakistani government and its citizens stand united with the Palestinian people. Maryam Nawaz insisted that global peace cannot be achieved without a fair resolution to the Palestine issue that reflects the desires of its people.

The Chief Minister urged international organizations to intervene and protect the rights of Palestinians. Senator Sherry Rehman echoed this sentiment, stating that the entire nation would raise its voice against Israel's actions today. She noted that Israeli oppression has resulted in the deaths of 42,000 Palestinians, including 16,000 children, and has injured hundreds of thousands.

Rehman added that Israel's aggression extends beyond Palestine, threatening stability across the Middle East, including Lebanon, Yemen, Iran, and Syria. She highlighted the destruction of Palestinian infrastructure, the economy, and agriculture, leading to the displacement of millions.

To show solidarity with the Palestinian cause, an All Parties Conference (APC) is scheduled for 3 PM today at the Aiwan-i-Sadr, jointly hosted by President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.