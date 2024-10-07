Punjab dominates ZTBL loans, Balochistan lags behind

ISLAMABAD - The Zarai Taraqiati Bank Limited (ZTBL) may have provided financial benefits to farmers overall, but the situation is different for farmers in Balochistan. During the first two quarters of 2024, the formers of Balochistan received only 0.51 percent of the total amount distributed by the bank across Pakistan.

Farmers in Punjab have emerged as the largest beneficiaries of bank loans, receiving 80.64 percent of the total loans distributed across the four provinces, as well as Gilgit-Baltistan, Azad Jammu and Kashmir, and the Islamabad Capital Territory, during the first two quarters (January to June) of 2024, an official source told The Nation.

Of the total Rs38.287 billion distributed by the ZTBL across Pakistan, the farmers in Punjab have received the biggest chunk of Rs30.877 billion, during the first two quarters of the ongoing calendar year, the source said. The provinces of Sindh, Khyber Pakhutnkhwa, Balochistan and Islamabad Capital Territory received Rs7.41 billion, the source revealed.

While the farmers in Sindh received 10.72 percent or Rs4.105 billion of the total loans, he maintained, adding that the farmers in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have received 6.62 percent or Rs2.533 billion, while farmers in Azad Jammu and Kashmir have received only 0.10 percent or Rs41 million of the total amount distributed by the banks during the first two months of the ongoing 2024. The farmers of Balochistan have received only 0.51 percent or Rs196.6 million during the first two quarters of the ongoing calendar year 2024.

Similarly, farmers in Gilgit Baltistan and ICT have received Rs396 million and Rs227.4 million, respectively, the source maintained.

The Zarai Taraqiati Bank Limited (ZTBL), erstwhile Agricultural Development Bank of Pakistan (ADBP), which claims to be the premier financial institution geared towards the development of agriculture sector through provision of financial services and technical knowhow.

“In order to meet the demands/needs of farmers and agri-entrepreneurs, the ZTBL strives to take initiatives in introducing innovative development/production schemes to help small farmers overcome their financial needs and earn a decent living for their families, food security issues and poverty alleviation among rural population,” the bank claims on its website.

In actual, the bank is mainly focusing on the farmers and agriculture development in Punjab, while its role in the other provinces and areas is limited. When it comes to serving the farmers in Balochistan, the role of the ZTBL is negligible.

Of around 28 different types of loans offers by the ZTBL, the farmers in Balochistan have received only 0.51 percent or Rs196.6 million till July 2024.