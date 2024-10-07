Punjab govt bans all meetings at Adiala Jail until Oct 18

The Punjab government has announced restrictions prohibiting all meetings at Adiala Jail in Rawalpindi, where Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder and former Prime Minister is currently imprisoned.

This ban, effective until October 18, is based on security concerns, and Khan will not be permitted to meet with party leaders, lawyers, or family during this period.

Prison officials attribute this prohibition on meetings—affecting all inmates—to the need for enhanced security in light of the upcoming Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit in neighboring Islamabad, scheduled for October 15-16.

The provincial government has communicated directives to Rawalpindi's district administration and jail authorities, calling for increased security measures.