Monday, October 07, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Punjab govt bans all meetings at Adiala Jail until Oct 18

Punjab govt bans all meetings at Adiala Jail until Oct 18
Web Desk
2:53 PM | October 07, 2024
National

The Punjab government has announced restrictions prohibiting all meetings at Adiala Jail in Rawalpindi, where Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder and former Prime Minister Imran Khan is currently imprisoned.

This ban, effective until October 18, is based on security concerns, and Khan will not be permitted to meet with party leaders, lawyers, or family during this period.

Prison officials attribute this prohibition on meetings—affecting all inmates—to the need for enhanced security in light of the upcoming Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit in neighboring Islamabad, scheduled for October 15-16.

The provincial government has communicated directives to Rawalpindi's district administration and jail authorities, calling for increased security measures.

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-10-07/Lahore/epaper_img_1728288554.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024