Punjab keen to benefit from Argentina’s meat processing tech: CM Maryam

LAHORE - Ambassador of Argentina to Pakistan Mr. Sebastian Sayus met with Punjab Chief Minister Mary­am Nawaz Sharif on Sunday to ex­plore avenues for enhancing co­operation across various sectors. During their discussion, Maryam Nawaz proposed several initia­tives to strengthen collaboration in livestock, agriculture, informa­tion technology, and other indus­tries. She also highlighted plans to initiate a pilot project for silos in Okara.

The Chief Minister noted that “bilateral relations between Paki­stan and Argentina are on the rise” and emphasized the importance of boosting business-to-business interactions. She expressed inter­est in leveraging Argentina’s meat processing technology and under­scored the potential for expanding trade in livestock, sports equip­ment, and surgical instruments. Additionally, she assured that the government is committed to pro­viding security and support for foreign investors in Pakistan.

Maryam Nawaz further empha­sized the vast investment oppor­tunities available in Punjab across various sectors. Ambassador Sa­yus responded positively, stating that Argentina is keen to promote cooperation in agriculture, phar­maceuticals, information technol­ogy, and industrial sectors. He expressed a desire to collaborate with Punjab in livestock and bio­technology, pledging to enhance government-to-government and business-to-business coordination to foster trade. He also mentioned Argentina’s commitment to pro­viding technical assistance in food security. The meeting was attend­ed by Argentina’s Deputy Head of Mission, Mrs. Erica Lucero, Senator Pervez Rashid, and Chief Secretary Zahid Akhtar Zaman.