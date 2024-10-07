Punjab keen to benefit from Argentina’s meat processing tech: CM Maryam

LAHORE - Ambassador of Argentina to Pakistan Mr. Sebastian Sayus met with Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif on Sunday to explore avenues for enhancing cooperation across various sectors. During their discussion, Maryam Nawaz proposed several initiatives to strengthen collaboration in livestock, agriculture, information technology, and other industries. She also highlighted plans to initiate a pilot project for silos in Okara.
The Chief Minister noted that “bilateral relations between Pakistan and Argentina are on the rise” and emphasized the importance of boosting business-to-business interactions. She expressed interest in leveraging Argentina’s meat processing technology and underscored the potential for expanding trade in livestock, sports equipment, and surgical instruments. Additionally, she assured that the government is committed to providing security and support for foreign investors in Pakistan.
Maryam Nawaz further emphasized the vast investment opportunities available in Punjab across various sectors. Ambassador Sayus responded positively, stating that Argentina is keen to promote cooperation in agriculture, pharmaceuticals, information technology, and industrial sectors. He expressed a desire to collaborate with Punjab in livestock and biotechnology, pledging to enhance government-to-government and business-to-business coordination to foster trade. He also mentioned Argentina’s commitment to providing technical assistance in food security. The meeting was attended by Argentina’s Deputy Head of Mission, Mrs. Erica Lucero, Senator Pervez Rashid, and Chief Secretary Zahid Akhtar Zaman.