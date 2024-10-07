Punjab’s Model Bazaars: Naveed Rafaqat Ahmad's vision for financial sustainability, public welfare

Naveed Rafaqat Ahmad, a Chartered Accountant from England and Wales, a Certified Director under SECP regulations, and a Certified Business Analyst from the UK, is a transformative leader with over fifteen years of rich experience in corporate restructuring, business model development, and strategic involvement in World Bank projects. His professional journey has seen him collaborate with multinational organizations, where he honed his expertise in driving organizational change and financial sustainability. In addition to his hands-on leadership roles, Naveed has shared his thought leadership through numerous articles in top-tier newspapers, where he offers insights on public sector innovations, governance, and business transformation.

Since joining the Punjab Model Bazaar Management Company (PMBMC) as CFO and Company Secretary in 2016, and later taking over as CEO in 2024, Naveed has delivered a remarkable turnaround for what was once an underperforming public project. His visionary leadership and strategic expertise have redefined the Model Bazaars, transforming them into a self-sustaining role model of success within the public sector.

When Naveed took over, the Model Bazaars were widely regarded as a "white elephant," suffering from inefficiencies, a lack of revenue generation, and a failure to achieve their public welfare goals. Recognizing the depth of the challenge, Naveed undertook a complete restructuring of the organization, not just at the operational level but throughout the entire company. He revamped the organizational hierarchy, developed Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs), and introduced a new, innovative business model that injected life into the project. This model, built on sustainable revenue streams, public-private partnerships, and expanded vendor services, set PMBMC on a path to becoming financially self-sustainable.

His leadership didn’t just restructure the company—it transformed it into one of Punjab’s most distinguished public sector initiatives, widely endorsed by the government for its public welfare focus and operational excellence. Naveed’s exceptional work in re-engineering PMBMC's business model and streamlining operations earned him numerous awards and certificates of merit. These accolades reflect his outstanding contributions not only in financial restructuring but also in positioning Model Bazaars as an exemplary organization, serving as a role model for other public sector projects.

Today, Model Bazaars stand as a flagship project under the Punjab government, distinguished by their financial independence and public welfare mission. Naveed's extraordinary performance and innovative leadership have left an indelible mark, turning around an initiative that was once on the brink of failure into a flourishing success story.

Below is an exclusive profile interview with Naveed Rafaqat Ahmad, where he reflects on his leadership journey, the business model innovations, and the strategic initiatives that have positioned Model Bazaars at the forefront of public sector success.

Naveed Rafaqat Ahmad, you’ve been credited with transforming PMBMC from a struggling initiative into a model of financial sustainability and public welfare. How did you approach such a daunting task when you first took charge?

Naveed Rafaqat Ahmad: When I joined PMBMC in 2016, it was clear that the Model Bazaars had immense potential but were severely underperforming. My approach was built on four core principles: transforming the organization into a distinguished entity, enhancing public perception through increased footfall, securing government startup funds, and building a reputation that would be endorsed by the media.

Transforming PMBMC into a Distinguished Organization: The first priority was to elevate PMBMC into a professionally managed and highly distinguished organization. This required a complete overhaul of its structure. I introduced a clear operational framework with Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) to streamline management. The goal was to shift the narrative—from an inefficient public project to a model of operational excellence. This restructuring created a more efficient, accountable, and transparent organization, which set the foundation for long-term success.

Enhancing Public Perception through Outstanding Footfall: A key metric for success was public engagement, and this meant significantly increasing footfall in the bazaars. We improved infrastructure, created a more attractive vendor environment, and expanded services to ensure the bazaars offered value to both consumers and vendors. By doing so, we changed the public’s perception of the bazaars from being underutilized spaces to vibrant marketplaces that served their needs. The increase in foot traffic was a clear indicator that the public had renewed confidence in the Model Bazaars, which in turn attracted more vendors and diversified the product offerings.

Securing Government Startup Funds: Financial sustainability was critical, but I also knew that securing government support would accelerate our growth. We successfully obtained significant startup funds from the government, including PKR 2.5 billion for expansion into 13 additional districts. This government backing was crucial, not only for expanding our footprint but for demonstrating confidence in our long-term vision. The funds enabled us to invest in infrastructure, expand our services, and reach new communities that had been underserved.

Reputation and Media Endorsement: Lastly, building PMBMC’s reputation and credibility was essential for public trust. We engaged with media outlets to ensure that the transformation of Model Bazaars was visible to the public. Through transparent operations and notable achievements, such as the Sahulat Stalls and Free Home Delivery initiatives, we garnered positive media attention, which further strengthened the public's trust in our work. The media’s endorsement played a key role in solidifying our reputation as a leading public sector initiative.

These four principles—transforming the organization, enhancing public perception, securing government funds, and building a credible reputation—were the driving forces behind the success of Model Bazaars. By balancing operational excellence with public welfare, we turned PMBMC into a flagship initiative recognized for both its financial sustainability and social impact.

Financial restructuring seems to have been a major part of this turnaround. What specific changes did you implement that helped PMBMC achieve financial stability and what was your biggest challenge for this?

Financial restructuring was indeed one of the most critical components of PMBMC's transformation. When I took charge, PMBMC was running a deficit of PKR 14.31 million, with revenue only reaching PKR 38.8 million annually. There was no proper financial structure or accountability, and inefficiencies were rampant. My first step was to overhaul the financial management systems. We centralized the rent collection process from vendors and implemented a transparent revenue model, which laid the foundation for stability. By 2023-24, our revenue had increased to PKR 1.545 billion, with a net surplus of PKR 14.628 million.

A key strategy was diversifying our revenue streams. Apart from stall rentals, we introduced public-private partnerships, long-term leasing agreements, and special event revenues, which significantly boosted income. We expanded the bazaars, adding new stalls and engaging more vendors. This made the bazaars financially self-sustaining and less reliant on government subsidies.

One of the biggest challenges I faced was shifting the organizational mindset towards transparency and accountability. Changing deeply entrenched practices was not easy, especially when it came to adopting new financial systems. However, through training, strict oversight, and introducing a culture of financial discipline, we successfully made the shift.

Our success in financial restructuring was formally recognized when we earned the Award for Excellence in Financial and Governance Standards in February 2024, following a successful audit by an "A" rated firm as per the SBP panel. This audit helped secure the Not-for-Profit tax-exempt status from the FBR and demonstrated our compliance with top-tier governance practices. The Punjab government also acknowledged my leadership with a six-month salary honorarium.

In addition, my leadership in maintaining financial surpluses and ensuring corporate governance was also recognized with the Award for Exceptional Leadership in February 2023. This came as a result of consistently delivering financial stability and surplus for PMBMC while complying with rigorous secretarial standards.

By implementing structured financial systems and diversifying income sources, we turned PMBMC into a flagship project recognized for both its financial sustainability and public welfare mission.

Your leadership is also credited with expanding the Model Bazaars into new districts. What was the driving force behind this expansion?

The expansion of Model Bazaars into new districts was driven by two key objectives: enhancing public welfare and stimulating economic growth in underserved areas. After the successful restructuring of existing bazaars, we saw an opportunity to extend the benefits to more communities that lacked access to affordable goods and secure, well-managed vendor spaces.

Securing PKR 2.5 billion in startup funds from the Punjab government and free land allocations from the Board of Revenue allowed us to launch bazaars in 13 additional districts, including Muzaffargarh, Okara, and Jhelum. These new bazaars followed a self-sustaining business model with structured revenue systems, and they became hubs for both public relief and local economic activity.

What makes this expansion particularly significant is that it was fully endorsed by the government, marking it as one of the biggest achievements of my tenure. The government officially recognized Model Bazaars as a flagship project, granting approval for expansion based on their critical role in providing essential goods at prices even lower than government-notified rates. This project has been distinguished as one of the best public welfare initiatives, offering real economic relief to millions of people while supporting local entrepreneurs.

In recognition of this success, I was honored with the Award of Excellence - Flagship Project Recognition by the Punjab government in September 2024. This acknowledgment reflects the impact and credibility the Model Bazaars have achieved under our leadership, cementing their status as a standout public welfare initiative.

You were awarded with exceptional performance award in 2021, 2022 and again in 2023 on introducing unique conept of Sahult Stalls and free home delivery and again awarded in 2024 Can you tell us more about the Free Home Delivery service and Sahulat Stalls?

Free Home Delivery service, launched in August 2024, was a major breakthrough in expanding our public welfare mission. Recognizing that many households, particularly in rural and remote areas, faced challenges accessing bazaars, we designed this service to deliver essential goods at prices lower than government-notified rates—completely free of delivery charges. With PKR 10 million in government startup funds, we procured 72 delivery bikes, making the service operational across all 36 Model Bazaars in Punjab. Our mobile app for iOS and Android allowed users to place orders easily, track deliveries in real time, and access affordable products directly from home.

The results were immediate and significant. In just two months (August–September 2024), we processed 25,541 orders, delivering goods at Sahulat Stall rates, providing 35% relief to the public compared to market rates, translating to PKR 11.14 million in savings. Even compared to DC rates, we delivered 7% relief, saving PKR 2.22 million. This initiative became a model of how public welfare could be enhanced through technology, earning widespread praise for its efficiency and reach. Naveed’s leadership in this initiative was recognized with the Award for Driving Financial and Operational Success in May 2022, and the Chief Minister's Certificate of Recognition in December 2021 for transforming PMBMC into one of the best-performing public sector organizations.

The Sahulat Stalls offered even deeper financial relief by providing essential goods directly from farmers to consumers. This direct farmer-to-consumer model cut out the middlemen, ensuring fair profits for farmers while significantly lowering prices for the public. From June to August 2024, the Sahulat Stalls provided between 21% to 63% relief on key commodities compared to open market rates. For example:

Potatoes were offered at PKR 79, 21% lower than the open market price of PKR 109.

Watermelon was available at PKR 66, a 63% reduction compared to the open market price of PKR 179.

Mangoes were priced 40% lower, at PKR 200, compared to PKR 333 in the open market.

This relief made a significant impact on households struggling with inflation, particularly for staples like potatoes, onions, and tomatoes, which were offered at prices 21-32% lower than in open markets. By providing this relief without any government subsidy, Naveed was honored with the Prize-Winning Award for Exceptional Performance in Ramzan 2023, recognizing his leadership in delivering essential commodities at prices lower than government-notified rates.

By combining affordable pricing with direct farmer support, these initiatives not only provided essential public relief but also empowered farmers by offering them fair compensation. Both the Free Home Delivery service and Sahulat Stalls have proven integral to our mission of delivering sustainable, affordable solutions across Punjab. They have expanded the reach of Model Bazaars and set a new standard for public welfare initiatives in the region.

Under your leadership, PMBMC has expanded to 13 new districts. How did you secure funding for this, and what has been the impact?

Expanding PMBMC to 13 new districts required a strategic approach to secure both government support and the necessary funding. The foundation for this was laid by proving the financial sustainability and social impact of our existing Model Bazaars. The government recognized the success of our previous operations, where we consistently delivered affordable goods while maintaining self-sustainability without relying on subsidies.

To support the expansion, we secured PKR 2.5 billion in startup funding from the Punjab government. This was made possible through a strong collaboration with government stakeholders, including the Chief Minister, who fully endorsed our expansion plans. The Board of Revenue played a key role by allocating free land for the new bazaars, drastically reducing our project costs and allowing us to focus resources on infrastructure and operations.

The impact has been transformational. Launching Model Bazaars in underserved districts like Muzaffargarh, Okara, and Jhelum has brought affordable essential goods to millions of people who previously lacked access. These bazaars have quickly become vital hubs of economic activity, providing not only public relief through lower prices but also creating opportunities for local entrepreneurs and vendors to thrive. The increased footfall and the broader economic benefits have been remarkable, helping revitalize local economies in each district.

This expansion was formally recognized by the Punjab government, and I was honored with the Award of Excellence - Flagship Project Recognition in September 2024. This award reflected the government's confidence in our vision, with Model Bazaars now considered a flagship project for public welfare and economic sustainability in Punjab. The expansion is one of our most significant achievements, underscoring our commitment to delivering impactful solutions to communities across the province.

Sustainability and innovation seem to be recurring themes in your work. What role has solarization played in PMBMC’s operations?

Sustainability and innovation have always been central to our strategy at PMBMC, and solarization is a key example of how we’ve integrated these principles into our operations. As part of our long-term vision for reducing operational costs and minimizing our environmental footprint, we launched the solarization project in 2023, starting with the Township Model Bazaar. We installed a 200KW solar power system to reduce our reliance on grid electricity.

The impact was immediate and significant. Before solarization, Township Model Bazaar’s electricity consumption alone accounted for nearly 10% of the total electricity bill across all bazaars, with a monthly cost of PKR 1.157 million. Solarization reduced this cost drastically, leading to substantial savings that have been reinvested into further enhancing operations.

Beyond financial savings, solarization has also improved our operational resilience. By reducing dependency on the national grid, we’ve ensured stable power supply during load shedding, enhancing vendor satisfaction and customer experience. As a result of the project's success, we are now expanding solarization to other bazaars, further cementing our commitment to sustainability.

This initiative is not just about cutting costs—it's about setting an example for how public sector projects can lead in environmental responsibility while maintaining financial sustainability. Solarization is an integral part of our strategy to ensure that Model Bazaars remain self-sustaining, efficient, and environmentally conscious.

You’ve received numerous awards and certificates of merit for your exceptional work. What has been the most rewarding part of this journey for you?

While I’m deeply honored to have received various awards and certificates of merit, such as the Award for Excellence in Financial and Governance Standards and the Chief Minister’s Certificate of Recognition, the most rewarding part of this journey has been seeing the tangible impact of our work on the lives of millions of people across Punjab.

One of the key achievements that stands out is the recognition from the Pakistan Centre for Philanthropy (PCP) and the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR). Earning PCP certification with 84% marks and being granted Not-for-Profit tax-exempt status by the FBR were significant milestones for PMBMC. These endorsements reflect the credibility we’ve built over the past decade, validating our commitment to public relief and financial transparency. Being recognized by every major regulatory body has cemented PMBMC's reputation as a trusted and impactful public welfare initiative.

Leading PMBMC’s transformation from a struggling initiative to a flagship project recognized for its financial sustainability and public welfare focus has been incredibly fulfilling. Knowing that we’ve expanded access to affordable essential goods, especially for lower-income households, and created opportunities for small businesses and vendors has been the true measure of success for me.

However, none of this would have been possible without the dedication and hard work of the entire team. I always say that a single man can achieve nothing without a good team behind him. The credit for our success belongs to every employee who has contributed to making PMBMC what it is today. Good employees are the most valuable asset of any organization, and I’m fortunate to have worked alongside such a committed and talented group of individuals.

The recognition is gratifying, but it’s the knowledge that we’ve made a real difference—whether through initiatives like the Free Home Delivery service or the expansion of Model Bazaars to underserved districts—that motivates me the most. The support from the Punjab government, especially through endorsements like the Award of Excellence - Flagship Project Recognition, and recognition from PCP and FBR, has reinforced that our work is not only appreciated but is making a lasting impact on communities.

Ultimately, the most rewarding part is knowing that we’ve created a sustainable, people-focused model that will continue to benefit future generations. Every award represents not just a personal achievement but the success of a team dedicated to serving the public good.

Lastly, what does the future hold for PMBMC and Model Bazaars under your leadership? Under your leadership, PMBMC has been a catalyst for job creation and entrepreneurship through its Model Bazaars. How do you see the future of Model Bazaars as a platform for SMEs, and what impact do you envision on job creation and economic growth in the coming years?

The future of PMBMC and Model Bazaars is centered around empowering entrepreneurship and creating a thriving ecosystem for small and medium enterprises (SMEs). Model Bazaars are much more than just marketplaces—they are platforms designed to enable entrepreneurs to start and scale their businesses with minimal investment. With a startup fund as low as PKR 25,000, individuals can launch their own ventures, benefiting from a range of facilities including free electricity, security, parking, and cleanliness, all within a secure and managed environment.

The impact of this model has been significant, with over 60,000 direct and indirect jobs created so far. These bazaars are providing livelihoods to vendors, small business owners, and entrepreneurs across the province. As we look ahead, our vision is to expand into more districts, bringing these opportunities to new communities and enabling even more entrepreneurs to take advantage of the entrepreneurial framework we’ve established.

Model Bazaars are designed to remove barriers to entry for aspiring business owners, especially those from lower-income backgrounds, who may not have access to traditional forms of capital or business infrastructure. By providing free essential services like electricity, parking, and security, we create a low-risk, high-potential environment for entrepreneurs to thrive. This model not only supports individuals but also strengthens local economies by fostering a culture of entrepreneurship and self-reliance.

In the future, we plan to scale this initiative further, ensuring that the platform remains an incubator for innovation and economic growth. Our focus will remain on ensuring that these bazaars are a sustainable, scalable platform for entrepreneurship, driving social and economic mobility across Punjab. The ultimate goal is to transform even more lives by providing entrepreneurs the tools, infrastructure, and environment they need to succeed, without the burden of high operating costs.

By continuing to focus on SMEs and job creation, we are building a future where Model Bazaars will serve as hubs of economic empowerment, contributing to a stronger, more self-sufficient Punjab.