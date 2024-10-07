Research analyst advocates for robust laws to counter extremist narratives

ISLAMABAD - Research analyst at the Institute of Regional Studies, Syed Imran Sardar, on Sunday advocated for robust laws to counter extremist narratives that threaten the well-being of Pakistan’s youth due to unchecked social media.

Talking to the PTV news channel, he made a pressing appeal to policymakers for controlling the social media’s harmful influence and proposed societal tolerance as an antidote to extremism.

Syed Imran Sardar further emphasized that promoting tolerance within society is crucial to countering extremism. “We need to foster an environment where diverse perspectives are respected and encouraged,” he said.

“This can be achieved through education, community engagement and inclusive dialogue,” he added. By promoting tolerance, “we can create a society where our youth are resilient to radical ideologies,” he noted. The analyst underscored the need for collective responsibility in promoting tolerance, adding that it is not just the government’s duty; every citizen, community leader and institution must play a role in fostering inclusivity and respect”.

Sardar cautioned that societal polarization and intolerance provide fertile ground for extremist ideologies to flourish.

“We must bridge the gaps between communities and promote mutual understanding to prevent the spread of hatred,” he urged. Sardar advocated for curriculum reforms that emphasize critical thinking, cultural diversity and peaceful coexistence.

“By instilling tolerance and empathy in our youth, we can ensure a brighter, more harmonious future,” he said.

“We must recognize the humanity in everyone, regardless of their background or beliefs,” he added.

Responding to a query, he said by promoting tolerance, understanding, and open dialogue, we can create a society resilient to radicalization and extremism.

Meanwhile, police have made special security arrangements to ensure safety of churches, deploying over 400 officers and jawan for the task. The patrolling police, elite force, and dolphin teams are conducting regular patrols around the areas, informed police spokesman on Sunday. To ensure safety, entry into the churches is being strictly monitored, with full body searches conducted before allowing anyone inside.

City Police Officer (CPO) Syed Khalid Mehmood Hamdani instructed officers to remain alert, keep an eye on the surroundings, and be vigilant about any suspicious activities. He emphasized the importance of treating worshippers with respect and ensuring their security.

CPO Hamdani added that the Rawalpindi Police are committed to promote interfaith harmony and using all resources to protect the rights of minorities and maintain law and order.