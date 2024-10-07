Residents enjoy eco-friendly rides 

ISLAMABAD - Residents of federal capital are enjoying and feeling comfortable by commuting in electric buses, providing cheap and environmental friendly travel and access to various sectors of the metropolis.

Waqar Ali, a resident of G-11, lauded the standards of e-buses and said that with the commencement of mass transit public transport system in Islamabad the swarms of automobiles would reduce and enable a modern commute facility in a modernized fashion for the citizens.

He said that he was travelling regularly on these electric buses and feeling-relaxed till the destination, as the buses were established on international standards with spacious seats, inbuilt air conditioning system as compared to poor public transport vehicles with untidy seats, tightly packed occupancy and pathetic services of the transporters.

He further appreciated the landmark initiative of the present government under the leadership of Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, who directed the Capital Development Authority (CDA) to launch the electric buses in various sectors of the city that were not covered under the erstwhile Metro Bus service.

Huma Rafique, a student residing in G-8 Markaz, said that being a student, she was commuting on the public e-transport which she considered as cheaper and eco-friendly as compared to others.

She was not only enjoying rides on the electric vehicles, but appreciated the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) government for launching this mega project as it had already launched Metro Bus Service for the twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad.

Earlier, the electric bus service in federal capital was inaugurated by Federal Minister for Interior Mohsin Naqvi. The masses have showered special praise to this service for making all sectors of the capital accessible.

Moreover, the CDA was charging a flat Rs 50 fare from each passenger. The charging points have already been set up for the electric buses on an emergency basis at the Convention Center and H-9 to ensure seamless operations.

Meanwhile, Punjab’s road safety landscape has undergone a significant transformation with the introduction of Artificial Intelligence (AI) based e-challans, a technological innovation aimed at automating traffic violation detection and enforcement, said Operation Commander Punjab Safe City Muhammad Shafique Ahmad on Sunday.

He said that Punjab under Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz’s leadership has taken a significant step towards enhancing road safety by introducing AI-driven e-challans to curb traffic violations.

This innovative approach uses artificial intelligence to automate the detection of 19 traffic violations, including driving on the wrong side of the road, triple riding and speeding, he said.

He explained that in the first phase, an e-challan service will be introduced using Safe City cameras for not wearing helmets on motorbikes and seat belts in vehicles, adding, in the second phase, e-challans will be started for monitoring violations of 24 traffic rules.

In charge Artificial Intelligence challan, Sajjad added that those who endanger people’s lives will not be spared and in a bid to promote road safety and discipline, the government has vowed to take strict action against reckless drivers and motorists flouting traffic rules.

With the implementation of AI-powered e-challans, traffic enforcement has become more efficient and violators will face consequences. This zero-tolerance policy aims to curb traffic accidents and foster a culture of responsible driving, he added.