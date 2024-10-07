Monday, October 07, 2024
Senator Siddiqui criticises PTI ‘for attacking federation’

Says such undesirable actions unprecedented in Pakistan’s history

October 07, 2024
ISLAMABAD  -   Parliamentary Party Lead­er of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) in Senate and Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Sena­tor Irfanul Haque Siddiqui has expressed strong disap­proval over the actions of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leadership, accus­ing the party for attacking the federation a number of times through the Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (KP) govern­ment. In a statement shared on his official ‘X’ account on Sunday, he mentioned past political rivalries but noted that such undesirable ac­tions were unprecedented in Pakistan’s history. Recalling previous political tensions between PML-N and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), Siddiqui remarked that PML-N was in power in some regions, and PPP in others, whether in the federation or the provinces, despite their differences, there was never a time when a provincial government, un­der the leadership of a chief minister, launched an offen­sive action against the fed­eration.

He lamented that such an undemocratic incident was witnessed during the govern­ment of PTI in KP, referencing the 2016 protest led by then Chief Minister Pervez Khat­tak and the subsequent 2022 protest led by former Prime Minister Imran Khan accom­panying then Chief Minister Mahmood Khan.

Siddiqui accused Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur of following the footprints of his predecessors in a bid to attack the federal govern­ment with all provincial re­sources. He criticized PTI for turning what he described as ‘attacks on the federation’ into a routine practice, stat­ing that no political party in any democratic country across the world engages in such unparliamentary behav­iour. He questioned whether any political group acting in this unlawful manner could be recognized as a legitimate political entity.

