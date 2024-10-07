PM Shehbaz expresses deep shock over Karachi blast

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has expressed profound sorrow and shock over the tragic incident that occurred in Karachi last night (Sunday).

In a message shared on the social media platform X, PM Sharif asserted that those responsible were open enemies of Pakistan.

He noted that the blast resulted in the loss of two valuable Chinese lives and left one injured.

He strongly condemned this heinous act and extended heartfelt condolences to the Chinese leadership, the people of China, and especially to the families of the victims.

He emphasised that those behind this tragic incident were not Pakistanis but were indeed the enemies of Pakistan.

He added that investigations were underway to identify them and bring them to justice.

The Prime Minister further stated that Pakistan was committed to protecting its Chinese friends, ensuring their safety and well-being, and leaving no stone unturned in this regard.