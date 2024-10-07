Monday, October 07, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

SNGPL disconnects 13 meters, removes six extensions

NEWS WIRE
October 07, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Multan

MULTAN   -  In the light of the instructions of the General Manager of the Sui Northern Gas UFG Control Task Force, 13 meters including that of a private colony were disconnected and the extensions of six consumers were removed during an ongoing operation. During a routine inspection, the Task Force discovered a residential consumer using a gas meter for a private hospital. The meter was immediately disconnected. Additionally, four other meters were found installed away from the authorized service areas, causing potential gas leakage and posing safety risks. These meters were promptly removed. In a special operation in Abdul Hakeem, authorities uncovered an unauthorized gas network supplying a private colony.

, where eight meters were illegally installed.

These meters were also disconnected, with further departmental actions recommended for all those involved.

The operation also targeted six users who violated OGRA policy by supplying gas to multiple residences from a single meter.  These extensions were dismantled to prevent future violations.

First-ever concessional green banking on-lending facility of $54.2m signed between BOP, AFD

Tags:

NEWS WIRE

NEWS WIRE

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-10-06/Lahore/epaper_img_1728197153.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024