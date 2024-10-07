SNGPL disconnects 13 meters, removes six extensions

MULTAN - In the light of the instructions of the General Manager of the Sui Northern Gas UFG Control Task Force, 13 meters including that of a private colony were disconnected and the extensions of six consumers were removed during an ongoing operation. During a routine inspection, the Task Force discovered a residential consumer using a gas meter for a private hospital. The meter was immediately disconnected. Additionally, four other meters were found installed away from the authorized service areas, causing potential gas leakage and posing safety risks. These meters were promptly removed. In a special operation in Abdul Hakeem, authorities uncovered an unauthorized gas network supplying a private colony.

, where eight meters were illegally installed.

These meters were also disconnected, with further departmental actions recommended for all those involved.

The operation also targeted six users who violated OGRA policy by supplying gas to multiple residences from a single meter. These extensions were dismantled to prevent future violations.