Special Olympics Pakistan, OMI sign MoU for health care of special athletes

LAHORE - A MoU was signed between Special Olympics Pakistan (SOP) and OMI in Karachi to enhance the health and well-being of athletes with intellectual disabilities. The collaboration will see OMI providing comprehensive health screenings and follow-up care for special children, ensuring their physical and mental development. Under the MoU, OMI will regularly conduct health screenings for children aged 2 to 7, focusing on pediatrics, cardiology, and neurology. These screenings aim to ensure the health of athletes with intellectual disabilities, preparing them for both sporting and life challenges. The MoU was officially signed by Ronak Iqbal Lakhani, Chairperson of Special Olympics Pakistan, and Kashif Mustafa, Managing Director and CEO of OMI Hospital. To mark the occasion, a pilot screening was conducted for 6 athletes, and a pediatric screening was carried out for 16 athletes, giving a thorough health assessment to the participants. Kashif Mustafa said: “This collaboration between OMI and SOP will play a pivotal role in promoting the health and development of special athletes, empowering them not just in sports but in all aspects of life. It’s an honor for OMI to support Special Olympics Pakistan, and we are committed to ensuring the best possible care for children with intellectual disabilities.”

Ronak Iqbal Lakhani emphasized that the medical support provided by OMI would significantly boost the physical fitness and performance of the athletes.

As part of the collaboration, Dr. Ayesha Awan, Pediatric Associate, will serve as the Clinical Director under the guidance of Pediatric Surgeon Dr. Shabbir Hussain at OMI. Additionally, Dr. Syed Ali Raza, Consultant Dental Surgeon, and Dr. Maysam A. Shiraz, Consultant ENT Surgeon, will oversee dental and ENT assessments.

The MoU also brings on board key partners such as the Layton Rahmatullah Benevolent Trust (LRBT), which will provide free follow-up eye care for the athletes. A team of psychologists from Transformation International Wellness Clinics, led by Dr. Ayesha Bashir Saqib, will ensure thorough developmental assessments and diagnoses. OMI will offer follow-up care for dental services, while the Altmash Institute of Dental Medicine will extend discounted rates for dental screenings. SOP will continue to raise funds to cover additional costs for families requiring financial assistance.