Star-studded lineup unveiled for Season 3 of World Tennis League at Etihad Arena

The has unveiled a stellar lineup of players for its highly anticipated third season, set to take place at Abu Dhabi's from December 19 to 22, 2024. Featuring two Olympic gold medalists, five Grand Slam champions, and some of the world’s top-ranked tennis stars, this year’s event promises to be a spectacle like no other.

Among the top players confirmed are 2024 Wimbledon champion Barbora Krejčíková (World No. 10) and Paris 2024 Women’s Doubles Gold Medalist Jasmine Paolini (World No. 5), both making their debut at the event. Returning to the court will be US Open champion Aryna Sabalenka (World No. 2) and World No. 1 Iga Świątek, fresh off her Olympic bronze and third consecutive French Open title.

Other female stars include Mirra Andreeva, who secured a silver medal in the Paris 2024 Women’s Doubles (World No. 22), alongside Elena Rybakina (World No. 4), Paula Badosa (World No. 19), and Caroline Garcia (World No. 36).

On the men’s side, WTL 2023 champions Daniil Medvedev (World No. 5) and Andrey Rublev (World No. 6) will be back in action, joined by 2024 US Open runner-up Taylor Fritz (World No. 7), Hubert Hurkacz (World No. 8), and Casper Ruud (World No. 9). Stefanos Tsitsipas (World No. 12), Sumit Nagal (World No. 83), and crowd favorite Nick Kyrgios will also compete in this marquee event.

With over 20,000 attendees in the previous edition and live broadcasts in 125 countries, the 2024 is expected to raise the bar even higher. Fans can purchase tickets at etihadarena.ae and enjoy special offers by adding tennis match access to their concert tickets for a full experience of 'The Greatest Show on Court.'

PLAYER ROSTER:

WOMEN’S STARS: Iga Świątek (World No. 1), Aryna Sabalenka (World No. 2), Elena Rybakina (World No. 4), Jasmine Paolini (World No. 5), Barbora Krejčíková (World No. 10), Paula Badosa (World No. 19), Mirra Andreeva (World No. 22) and Caroline Garcia (World No. 36).

MEN’S STARS: Daniil Medvedev (World No. 5), Andrey Rublev (World No. 6), Taylor Fritz (World No. 7), Hubert Hurkacz (World No. 8), Casper Ruud (World No. 9), Stefanos Tsitsipas (World No. 12), Sumit Nagal (World No. 83) and Nick Kyrgios.