State’s Failure

The recent kidnapping of two Hindu citizens from Bhong serves as a stark reminder of the government’s failure to ensure the safety and security of all its citizens. This incident is not just deplorable; it is a glaring indictment of the state’s inability to uphold its primary responsibility—protecting its people.

Just months ago, when approximately 20 policemen were abducted in the same area, the government was quick to announce a military operation aimed at restoring order. However, as is often the case, these statements of intent seem to have been little more than lip service. The urgency of the situation has faded from the government’s agenda, relegated to yet another entry on a long list of issues that are quickly forgotten.

The cycle of violence and insecurity in regions like Katcha, where these latest abductions occurred, highlights a troubling pattern. It appears that the government has been all too willing to turn a blind eye to the concerns of its citizens—especially those from minority communities or lower socio-economic backgrounds. Security should not be a privilege; it is a fundamental right for everyone, regardless of their faith or financial status.

The recent spate of kidnappings lays bare the grim reality that our government has consistently failed to protect its most vulnerable citizens. This is not merely an issue of law enforcement; it reflects a deep-seated failure to prioritise human life and dignity.

As the nation watches in dismay, we must ask ourselves: how many more lives must be disrupted before the state takes meaningful action? It is time for the government to step up, prioritise security, and ensure that no one in this country lives in fear—whether they are Hindu, Muslim, or of any other faith. The time for change is now.