Surprise. Surprise. Gandapur resurfaces, debunking PTI’s abduction claim

CM reaches KP assembly, claims he was present in KP House Islamabad the whole night. Accuses police, Rangers of vandalising KP House for his arrest. Gandapur staged a drama through disappearance: Tarar.

PESHAWAR, ISLAMABAD - After remaining in mysterious disappearance for a full day during the Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaaf’s protest at D-Chowk, Islamabad, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur surprisingly resurfaced at the provincial assembly premises on Sunday after the Imran party demanded his immediate recovery. Ali Amin Gandapur, who had been last seen leading a convoy of PTI protestors into Islamabad on October 5, was reportedly near China Chowk when he disappeared. However, the CCTV footage from KP House Islamabad shows him entering the premises and later leaving in civilian clothes, raising questions about whether his departure was voluntary.

Following the mysterious disappearance of the chief minister, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly during the day held an emergency session and passed a resolution against the disappearance of Chief Minister Gandapur.

The assembly passed a resolution accusing the federal interior minister and the KP governor of misleading and demanded a report from the Speaker.

PTI leaders, including former National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser, issued a 24-hour ultimatum demanding Gandapur’s release. On the other hand, Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi earlier in Islamabad had said that Chief Minister Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Gandapur was not in the custody of any federal institution. Naqvi said that the law-enforcement agencies did carry out a couple of raids at the KP House in Islamabad, suspecting that the chief minister might be there but he was not present at the location adding the CM was wanted to the police.

At the assembly hall, Gandapur was warmly welcomed by the party lawmakers. Soon after arrival, the CM in his address described the events leading to his disappearance and accused Islamabad’s inspector-general (IG) of police, along with Rangers, of raiding the KP House, sealing its gates, and misbehaving with staff and women. They even opened fires at us directly, he claimed.

“They informed me there was an FIR but didn’t explain what it was for or the charges. I asked what crime had I committed, and told them if they wanted to arrest me, they could, as instructed by Imran Khan.”

About his disappearance, Gandapur explained that he was present at the KP House the whole night and that the police had raided the residence four times.

He went on to say that the IG Islamabad will have to appear on the floor of the KP Assembly and apologise for allegedly vandalising the KP House. “A case will be filed against the IG Islamabad,” he added.

He added that he was “proud of this house and this nation for standing with Imran Khan for fighting for our future.”

He also criticised the treatment of PTI members, stating, “Our party symbol has been taken from us, our members have been kidnapped, and we were not allowed to run an election campaign.”

Gandapur highlighted the party’s electoral success, questioning how the opposition secured votes: “PTI received over 4.5 million votes. Where did the opposition get their votes from?”

Reacting to Gandapur’s sudden reappearance in the KP Assembly, Information Minister Attaullah Tarar, told the media that the KP chief minister had staged a drama through his disappearance.

“Why was this drama staged? Why did you (KP CM) first run away by abandoning your supporters without any assistance, then hide yourself, and then return to KP? Where were you for the last 24 hours?” he asked.

He said the CM KPK is an “irresponsible person” who did politics over the law and order and tried to damage the image of the country.

The minister asked the CM KP why he left his people and fled from the scene to hide in the KP House and then to run away to Peshawar.

The history had no such an instance where a person led a mob and then abandoned them, he said asking the PTI why it created the whole drama.

The minister criticized the CM KP’s attempt to damage the image of Pakistan and destroy law and order, and on top of that for taking the life of a Constable Hameed who got martyred.