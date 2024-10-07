Three-day public holiday announced in Islamabad, Rawalpindi for SCO Summit

The government has declared a three-day public holiday in Islamabad and Rawalpindi to ensure the smooth conduct of the upcoming Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit.

According to a notification issued on Monday, all educational institutions and government offices in the twin cities will remain closed from October 14 to 16.

The decision was approved by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to facilitate the SCO Council of Heads of Government meeting, scheduled for October 15 and 16 in Islamabad. Leaders from across the Eurasian region, including the Russian and Chinese prime ministers, are expected to attend the two-day summit.