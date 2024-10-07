Monday, October 07, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Tunisia's Saied winning presidential election with 89.2pc of vote

Tunisia's Saied winning presidential election with 89.2pc of vote
Anadolu
3:47 PM | October 07, 2024
International

An exit poll indicates that incumbent Tunisian President Kais Saied has won a second term in elections held Sunday, receiving 89.2% of the vote.

“The estimated results indicate Kais Saied's victory in the presidential election with 89.2%, totaling 2,194,150 votes, said Hassan Zargouni, the director of polling company Sigma Conseil, speaking on Tunisian public television.

The electoral authority announced the final list of candidates on Sept. 2, including three contenders: incumbent President Kais Saied, opposition candidate Ayachi Zammel, secretary-general of the Azimoun movement, and Zouhair Maghzaoui, secretary-general of the People's Movement – a supporter of Saied.

Zargouni added that Zammel received 6.9% with 169,727 votes, while Maghzaoui received 3.9% with 95,933 votes.

Earlier on Sunday, the Independent High Authority for Elections in Tunisia announced that the preliminary voter turnout in the elections was 27.7% by the time polling stations closed at 6 p.m. local time (1700GMT).

The Ultimate Guide to Layering Your Bed for Winter: Blankets, Throws, and Duvet Covers From Ideas Home

Farouk Bouaskar, the president of the authority, said at a press conference in Tunis that "the electoral process went smoothly, and we did not record any incidents that marred this election day, with a respectable turnout from Tunisians at polling stations both domestically and abroad."

"A total of 2,704,155 voters participated in the voting process today, resulting in a preliminary turnout of 27.7%,” he added.

Bouaskar said the official and final turnout rates will be announced alongside the preliminary election results on Monday evening.

On Sunday morning, the voting process began in Tunisia to elect a president for a five-year term, while voting abroad commenced on Friday in 59 countries.

Tunisia's election is taking place amid political tensions, economic challenges and a polarized electorate.

Anadolu

International

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-10-07/Lahore/epaper_img_1728288554.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024