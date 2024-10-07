Two villages inundated in canal breach

BAHAWALPUR - Two villages were inundated by floodwater as a breach occurred in a canal in Uch Sharif.

Sources in the Punjab Emergency Service (Rescue 1122) said that they received information about a canal breach in Uch Sharif and rescuer teams and machinery were dispatched to the affected area. They said that a 30-foot wide breach had occurred in the Abbasia Canal which inundated two villages. The floodwater also inundated standing crops on hundreds of acres of land. However, the teams and local people participated in the rescue operation and plugged the breach. The Irrigation Department is investigating to ascertain the cause of the breach.

PPP to join JI rally

The Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) Bahawalpur will join a Jamaat-e-Islami rally on October 7 to express solidarity with the people of Palestine. According to a press release issued by PPP Bahawalpur Office, all arrangements have been finalized to join the rally of the Jamaat-e-Islami in Bahawalpur to express solidarity with the innocent people of Palestine. It said that Israel had been victimizing the innocent people of Palestine. “The PPP urges the United Nation and international community to come forward to stop Israel from its cruelties and violence,” it said. The press release also strongly condemned Israeli attacks on Beirut and other cities. It concluded that the PPP would continue raising its voice for the protection of rights of people of Palestine.

‘All facilities available at burn units in Punjab’

Punjab Social Protection Authority Vice Chairperson Jahan Ara Wattoo has said that burn units had been functioning at state-run hospitals in Punjab to provide medical treatment to patients. She expressed these views while inspecting arrangements and facilities for medical treatment of patients at the burn unit at Bahawal Victoria Hospital (BVH). Incharge Burn Unit and plastic surgeon Dr. Mughees Amin apprised the Vice Chairperson about medical facilities being provided to the patients. He said that all necessary facilities were also available at the unit for victims of acid attacks.

Jahan Ara said that the provincial government had been playing a remarkable role in upgrading hospitals by providing adequate funds and all necessary machinery and medicines.