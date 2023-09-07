4 soldiers martyred, 12 terrorists killed in attack near Afghan border

RAWALPINDI/PESHAWAR - At least 12 terrorists were shot dead after they attacked two Pakistani military posts located closer to the Pakistan Afghanistan border in general area of Kalash, District Chitral.
“On 6 September 2023, a large group of terrorists equipped with latest weapons, attacked two Pakistani military posts located closer to Pakistan Afghanistan border in general area Kalash, District Chitral,” says a press release issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR). “The terrorists’ movement and concentration in Gawardesh, Pitigal, Barg-e-Matel and Batash areas of Nuristan and Kunar provinces of Afghanistan had already been picked up and were timely shared with Interim Afghan Government, the Pakistan Army said in the statement.
Owing to heightened threat environment, own posts were already on high alert. The valiant soldiers fought bravely and repulsed the attacks inflicting heavy casualties to the terrorists. During the fire exchange, twelve terrorists were sent to hell, while a large number has been critically injured.
However, during the intense exchange of fire, four brave soldiers, having fought gallantly, embraced martyrdom (Shahadat). Sanitization of the area is being carried out to eliminate any other terrorists found in the area.
Security forces of Pakistan are determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism and such sacrifices of our soldiers further strengthen our resolve. The brave people of Chitral also stand firmly with the security forces in not allowing the terrorists to ruin the peace of the area.
Interim Afghan Government is expected to fulfill its obligations and deny the use of Afghan soil by terrorists for perpetuating acts of terrorism against Pakistan.
Meanwhile, Exchange of gunfire has led to the closure of Pak-Afghan border at Torkham. District Police Officer Salim Abbas Kulachi told The Nation yesterday that the border had been closed after the exchange of gunfire. However, he said the situation was under control at the moment. The border has been closed for pedestrian and commercial activities, and a decision to reopen it would be made after the situation returns to normal. Amid the crossfire, the residents of the Bacha Mena border village started evacuations, moving away from Torkham border point to seek refuge in secure areas.
The Inter-Services Public Relations had not released its statement on the incident till the filing of this report. However, local sources said that the Afghan Taliban had attempted to construct a check-post, which Pakistani authorities had previously called a border violation. The construction work on the post was not halted despite complaints from Pakistani authorities, and it was this construction activity that led to the provocation and response. There were conflicting reports about the casualties. Some reports said four to six persons had been killed on the Afghanistan side and two on the Pakistani side. However, some said one soldier was injured on Pakistani side and two Taliban soldiers were killed across the border. After the Taliban’s takeover in Kabul, clashes have been reported on multiple occasions between Pakistani security forces and Afghan Taliban forces at the Torkham border. Meanwhile, numerous passengers, including women, and children, as well as both empty and loaded trucks were stranded on the border. Several government and private offices shut their doors to avoid getting harmed.