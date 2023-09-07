44 employees of MCL dismissed for corruption

LAHORE - As many as 44 employees of the Metro­politan Corporation Lahore have been removed from their posts over corrup­tion charges. This action was carried out under the directive of Amir Mir, the Minister for Information and Lo­cal Government, who cited corruption and incompetence as the primary rea­sons for their dismissal. The Secretary of Local Government promptly issued orders to enforce the removal of these employees from their respective po­sitions. Among the employees facing action, the list includes 13 gangmen, 6 clerks, and 17 Naib-Qasids. Additional­ly, 8 Baildars, helpers, and tracers were also among those who saw their em­ployment terminated. Notably, these employees were all affiliated with the planning wing of the municipal corpo­ration, and allegations pointed to their involvement in supporting corrupt practices related to illegal construc­tions. Minister Local Government & Community Development Amir Mir did not stop at these dismissals as he issued a stern warning to other em­ployees within the department sus­pected of engaging in corrupt activi­ties. Speaking about the actions taken against the corrupt elements within the Local Government Department, Amir Mir expressed concerns about the department’s long-standing issues. Over time, individuals appointed to these positions had formed a corrupt network. Despite multiple complaints, no action or investigations were initi­ated. The decision to initiate a cleanup operation within the Local Govern­ment Department was fueled by pub­lic complaints. Minister Amir Mir em­phasized that the misconduct of the dismissed employees had severely tar­nished the department’s reputation.