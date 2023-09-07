All-out action against anti-social elements, says IGP

LAHORE - Inspector General Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar paid a tribute to the un­paralleled sacrifices of Pakistan Army martyrs on September 06 Pakistan Defence Day. IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar visited the Pakistan Army Mar­tyrs Memorial in Lahore. CCPO Lahore Additional IG Bilal Siddique Kami­ana accompanied him. IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar met the officers and officials of Pakistan Army and paid a tribute to the eternal sacrifices of the martyrs of the Pakistan Army. He placed the hand of compassion on the heads of the children of the martyrs, expressed solidarity with the families. IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar saluted the endless services of Pakistan Army in the country’s security and survival. IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar said that the Punjab Police stands by Pakistan Army to protect the lives and property of the citizens in the country and no sacrifice will be spared to crush the terrorists, extremists and other anti-national elements.