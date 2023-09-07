Thursday, September 07, 2023
Another Congo virus patient admitted at Quetta hospital

September 07, 2023
QUETTA   -  Another Congo virus patient has been admitted at a hospital here, sources in hospital adminis­tration said on Wednesday. “Naimatullah 25, was brought to the hospital and found posi­tive in test for Congo virus,” Fatima Jinnah Hospital officials said. “Naimatullah has been an Afghan national from Kanda­har.” “This year 31 Congo viral fever patients have been re­ported in Balochistan till now,” officials shared. This is not the first instance that an epidemic of Congo virus fever has breaks out in Balochistan. In late 80s and mid-90s dozens of people had died of the disease, health sources said. The virus is pri­marily transmitted to humans by ticks on cattle and other livestock and can cause severe fever, muscle pain, vomiting, and internal bleeding.

